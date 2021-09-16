Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nicki Minaj’s claim that COVID vaccine can cause impotence is false, Trinidad health minister says

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago are calling rapper Nicki Minaj’s claim about the COVID-19 vaccine a waste of time.

In a tweet Monday, Minaj said her cousin in Trinidad “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

On Wednesday, health officials from the Caribbean nation debunked Minaj’s claim, saying there have been no such reported side effects.

“As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event,” said Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister.

“And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down, because we take all these claims seriously.”

Meanwhile, Minaj is facing broad pushback for spreading misinformation, with experts saying there is no evidence that the vaccine affects fertility.

A White House official told CNN they reached out to Minaj, offering a call with a White House doctor to “answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills one, hurts another
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought
Emergency responders investigate the scene of an electrocution in Hazleton on Wednesday, Sept....
Man killed by electrocution while tree trimming in Hazleton
The Iowa DOT is developing an app that will allow people to access their identification cards...
Iowa DOT to roll out first phase of virtual ID by 2022

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
The Ohio take home experience
The Ohio take home experience
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show...
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host ‘Jeopardy!’
The Massachusetts take home experience
The Massachusetts take home experience
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Police give update on search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend