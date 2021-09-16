Johnson County family extracting CBG instead of CBD from cannabis plants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -There’s a new form of medical marijuana growing in Iowa. Hemp farmers are starting to extract CBG, or Cannibigerol. That’s different than the CBD mostly found in Iowa. CBG has less THC than CBD. THC is the chemical associated with cannabis that produces the high.

Scott Booher, and his wife Megan own 4 Winds Farm in Oxford. They are getting their acre of hemp ready for harvest at their farm in Oxford.

His father-in-law Mark Wright is doing the same thing at his farm, “Carriage House Hemp Farm” down the road. The family is using their cannabis plants for CBG, instead of CBD.

“CBD in its infancy is actually CBG,” said Booher. “CBG is the mother of all cannabinoid. The significance of that is CBG goes directly into your Endocannabinoid system in your body, where CBD might not get directly in.”

It’s used for a lot of the same purposes as CBD, like anxiety and pain relief. The family is making CBG infused soap, oils, and other products. They say the low amounts of THC makes it popular for the working class.

“Folks can use it, still benefit from the CBG, and still have their jobs,” said Booher. “And not fail any types of test they might have to take.”

The state entomologist says e CBG is growing in popularity. Booher sees that too. “I think the market is going to be trending towards CBG in the future,” he said. “Unfortunately, the market has spent so much money on CBD, they can’t just turn off the CBD switch and switch to CBG.”

The family is holding an event this weekend to teach people about CBG and offer products for sale. It will be at “Carriage House Hemp Farm” located at 2433 Cemetery Rd NW in Oxford. The event will run from 12:00pm-6:00pm both day

