Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho’s largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state’s medical resources.

Crisis standards of care means that scarce resources like ICU beds will be allotted to those patients most likely to survive. Other patients will be treated with less effective methods or, in dire cases, given pain relief and other palliative care as they die.

Thursday’s move came a week after Idaho officials started allowing health care rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills one, hurts another
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths
Emergency responders investigate the scene of an electrocution in Hazleton on Wednesday, Sept....
Man killed by electrocution while tree trimming in Hazleton
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought
The Iowa DOT is developing an app that will allow people to access their identification cards...
Iowa DOT to roll out first phase of virtual ID by 2022

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans...
Americans have little trust in online security: AP-NORC poll
The drought has hurt many Iowa crops, but one farmer says pumpkins are the exception.
Pumpkins thrive amid drought impacting Iowa crops
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Shooting incident outside Cedar Rapids church causes property damage, no injuries