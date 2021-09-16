Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions using antibody treatments to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is working to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hy-Vee and Amber Specialty Pharmacy to dispense and set up infusions for the antibody treatment Regeneron.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy is a subsidiary of Hy-Vee.

It has 21 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including one in Des Moines.

Regeneron is not available over-the-counter.

It’s given to certain patients right after they test positive and to others who have been exposed, especially if they’re not vaccinated.

Eligible patients work with a licensed practitioner to get a referral form.

Then, the drug can be administered right in their homes.

“When people are diagnosed with COVID, the monoclonal antibodies actually latch onto the spike proteins and prevent it from expanding in a person’s body,” said Kristin Williams, the chief health officer for Hy-Vee. “And so once they receive those monoclonal antibodies, it’s almost instantaneous the relief that they’re feeling once that infusion has taken place.”

Health Experts also say the treatment is not a substitute for a COVID-19 vaccine.

