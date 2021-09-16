Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of Marine killed in Afghanistan

(WITN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, based at Camp Pendleton, California, grew up in Red Oak, Iowa. He was 23-years-old.

He and 12 other U.S. service members were killed during an attack at an airport in Kabul last month.

“It’s heroes like Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page that step up to serve this country and make all proud to be an American,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He was a young man who loved his family and cherished his community. I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.”

Officials said Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page went to high school in Omaha, Nebraska. He will be buried in Omaha with full military honors.

Sen. Ernst went to the Senate Floor on Wednesday to honor his life.

Ernst honors fallen Marine

WATCH: Sen. Ernst goes to the Senate Floor to honor the life of Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members tragically killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on August 26, 2021.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

