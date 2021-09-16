Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of Marine killed in Afghanistan
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.
Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, based at Camp Pendleton, California, grew up in Red Oak, Iowa. He was 23-years-old.
He and 12 other U.S. service members were killed during an attack at an airport in Kabul last month.
“It’s heroes like Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page that step up to serve this country and make all proud to be an American,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He was a young man who loved his family and cherished his community. I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.”
Officials said Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page went to high school in Omaha, Nebraska. He will be buried in Omaha with full military honors.
Sen. Ernst went to the Senate Floor on Wednesday to honor his life.
