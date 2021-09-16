Dyersville farm equipment dealers report GPS equipment robberies

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Farm equipment dealers in Dyersville are reporting robberies of tractors and other equipment.

Tony Sherbring, the general manager of Scherrman’s Implement in Dyersville, said they lost three receivers and three monitors.

“We went back to the tapes and looked at it and from 3:05 to 3:21 a.m., two individuals were on our lot, one gentleman was wearing a backpack, and that is about all we can make out with the tapes,” Sherbring said.

It only took 16 minutes for the two people to steal around $40,000 in equipment from the dealership, which works with farm equipment and tractors.

“Basically they run the GPS system of the tractors, they do the location of where the tractor is in the field so that way when you are mulching, planting, picking, the equipment knows what is going on behind it,” Scherbring said.

The dealer next door also got robbed of this equipment, but the robberies did not only happen in Iowa. A dealer in Atlanta, Illinois also explained on Facebook that thieves hit their place that same night.

“This GPS equipment is currently on backorder just like any other kind of computer chips currently,” Scherbring said. “So the main reason is probably because of that. We have never had anything stolen like this before.”

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation. Sheriff Joe Kennedy said a robbery like this was a first for them.

“Actually, this is the first time we have ever heard of anything like this,” Kennedy said. “We were really unaware of how much these units were worth until this incident.”

Kennedy said investigators found footprints and footsteps in the area. He added surveillance video has also helped paint a more clear picture.

“Obviously they were going around,” Kennedy said. “They knew what they were looking for, and they knew where to find it.”

Kennedy said investigators are currently figuring out potential people to interview.

