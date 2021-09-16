Show You Care
Cold front brings rain chances

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures tonight cool into the upper 50s and low 60s. Look for increasing clouds by early Friday as a cold front advances toward the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday as the front pushes through eastern Iowa. Expected rain mainly in the morning for our northern zones, pushing southward through the day. With the front passing though, a wide variety of afternoon highs are expected – topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s to the north, low 80s to the south. This weekend looks sunny with a return to the upper 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

