Benton community school districts leaders acknowledged that hundreds of emails came in about whether to have a mask mandate -- but the district will not require masks.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Van Horne, Iowa (KCRG) -

“Do you want to go to school or not and heartbreakingly her feedback was that she would like to be in schools but she doesn’t know if she could handle it if she knew her brother got sick.”

Amber Gale a keystone resident has a 6-year-old son who lives with down syndrome and hypoplastic heart syndrome. Gale’s 12-year-old daughter said she’s concerned that, without a mask mandate, she could be more likely to bring covid-19 home and spread it to him.

Even with her point of view, the board voted unanimously to not mandate masks in class, essentially, keeping the status quo. The district is watching for covid-19 cases as, over the past three weeks, the superintendent said 17 students tested positive for the virus.

Though some parents have different views.

“If you’re gonna mandate it, I think you gotta shut down everything band you know band, you know everything it’s all I mean there’s the transmission.”

Superintendent Pam Ewell acknowledged the current situation and also having to balance what district leaders are trying to accomplish with what parents and others want.

“We work very hard to make sure all of our kids are doing their best and are safe and as healthy as they can be. I know it’s not perfect and I know we won’t please everyone.”

Clear creek-Amana take a similar approach at last night’s board meeting to not require wearing masks in school.

Like that district, Benton Community Board members are also looking to wait until the judge lifts the temporary order and gives a final decision.

For now, staff and students have the option to wear a mask.

