Warmer weather moves back in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure slides to the east. This shifts the direction of the wind to the south allowing warmer air to move in. Highs jump back into the middle 80s with upper 80s to 90 possible Sunday and Monday. A cold front proceeds the highest heat on Sunday with a storm chance on Friday. Although scattered some activity could be around for Friday Night Light football games. Have a great night!

