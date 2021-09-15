Three-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills one, hurts another

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between three vehicles on an interstate highway killed the driver of one of them, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash near mile marker 233 on Interstate 80 westbound. Troopers believe that a 1969 MG convertible, driven by Jimmi Danielson, 83, of Lincoln, Neb., made contact with both a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 and 2016 Tesla, causing all three vehicles to crash. The MG landed on its top in the median, with the two other vehicles also coming to rest upright in the median.

Danielson was killed in the crash. A passenger was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ambulance for injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Johnson County Ambulance, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, and fire departments from Oxford, Coralville, and Tiffin, assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.