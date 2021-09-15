Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer’s COVID vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the information should be in no later than the first week of October.

After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine for that age group.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is already fully approved for people 16 years old and over, and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15.

There is currently no vaccine available for anyone under 12.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as 6 months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting
Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police, others, plan special enforcement day

Latest News

Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
Linn-Mar-High-School
Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade to impact Marion traffic Wednesday