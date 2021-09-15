Show You Care
North Linn voters comfortably approve bond measure

(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in the North Linn Community School District have easily approved a bond issue in a special election on Tuesday.

According to preliminary results provided by the Linn County Auditor’s office, 87.2% of voters, or 353 votes, approved of the bond measure, while 12.8%, or 52 votes, disapproved. The measure needed 60% of the vote to pass.

On the bond measure, voters were asked the following question and asked to choose yes or no: Shall the Board of Directors of the North Linn Community School District in the Counties of Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, and Linn, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $11,500,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip the High School and Middle School buildings, including, but not limited to, improvements for ADA compliance, electrical upgrades, heating, cooling, and ventilation system improvements, roof improvements at the Middle School building, and improvements to classrooms?

North Linn officials said that the additional bond was projected to not affect the property tax burden for residents in the district.

Voters also approved a revenue purpose statement by a 91%, or 355 vote, to 9%, or 35 vote, margin.

