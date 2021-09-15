Show You Care
No. 5 Hawkeyes looking for more consistency from offense

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald (9) sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the...
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald (9) sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defense has led No. 5 Iowa to its highest ranking since 2015.

The Hawkeyes need more production from their offense if they’re going to stay there.

Offensive lineman Mason Richman says the Hawks are confident they will improve.

The Hawks beat consecutive ranked opponents in Indiana and Iowa State. But they are last in the Big Ten in rushing, passing and total offense, and three of the team’s seven touchdowns have been scored by the defense.

Iowa plays Kent State at home Saturday.

