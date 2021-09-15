Show You Care
Medical cannabis dispensary in Iowa City nearing opening date

Medical marijuana.
Medical marijuana.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another dispensary for medical cannabis products is nearing its opening in eastern Iowa.

Iowa Cannabis Co.’s planned dispensary at 382 Highway 1 West in Iowa City is slated to open on, or near, October 1. State officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health announced their intent to award a license for the site to the company in mid-February.

The Iowa City location would be the second to open in eastern Iowa. Iowa Cannabis Co. also operates a dispensary in Waterloo. MedPharm Iowa runs similar operations in Sioux City and Windsor Heights.

Iowa’s limited medical cannabis law allows certain quantities of cannabidiol product, which comes in various form other than raw leaf-based items. It has been in place since December 2018. As of July 2021, 1,461 medical practitioners have issued program registration cards to 6,491 patients. Sales in July totaled $531,673.98.

