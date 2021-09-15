Man killed by electrocution while tree trimming in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was fatally shocked while attempting to trim back a tree near a power line, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:45 a.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an electrocution incident in the 200 block of South Street West in Hazleton. Deputies believe that a man was using a boom lift to trim a tree when the man came into contact with a power line.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials. His name is not yet being released.

The Hazleton Fire Department, Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service, Oelwein Police Department, the Buchanan County Medical Examiner’s office, and Alliant Energy were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

