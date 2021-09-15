Show You Care
Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade to impact Marion traffic Wednesday

Linn-Mar-High-School
Linn-Mar-High-School(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is reminding residents that Linn-Mar’s Homecoming Parade will impact traffic in northwest Marion Wednesday evening.

The parade route will go north from the high school on 10th Street to Barrington Parkway, then west to 3rd Street, south to 29th Avenue, and then back east to 10th Street before ending at Linn-Mar Stadium.

Police said officers will be positioned along the route to assist with traffic and a detour will be in place.

Officials recommend drivers use alternate routes due to temporary road closures and possible traffic delays.

The parade is expected to last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

