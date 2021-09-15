Show You Care
Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

FILE-- In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, students walk past the Campanile on the Iowa State...
FILE-- In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, students walk past the Campanile on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students.

The university said in a news release that C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State.

The Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended on Wednesday the approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming on Thursday.

