Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa may receive 695 Afghan evacuees for resettlement

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they are being housed in Chaparral, N.M., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Iowa is expected to receive 695 Afghan evacuees from the first group of arrivals to be resettled in the United States.

The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many of the nearly 37,000 arrivals from that first wave are slated to be resettled in their states.

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says the evacuees coming to Iowa will be going to the major populated area such as the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metro areas where there are resources and jobs and support systems for them.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police, others, plan special enforcement day
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting

Latest News

James Booher (KCRG File Photo)
Two people sentenced for robbery, murder of Marion man
Man and woman sentenced for death of James Booher
Man and woman sentenced for murder of James Booher
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt.
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt
Economic Alliance hosts panel
Loved ones of workers killed at Anamosa State Penitentiary pack courtroom for sentencing of...
Loved ones of workers killed at Anamosa State Penitentiary pack courtroom for sentencing of Michael Dutcher