Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa man charged with attempted murder in suffocation death

An Iowa man accused of suffocating his brother to death has been charged with attempted murder....
An Iowa man accused of suffocating his brother to death has been charged with attempted murder. Todd Alan Laing Sr. of Bettendorf, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of suffocating his brother to death has been charged with attempted murder.

Todd Alan Laing Sr. of Bettendorf, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday. The Quad-City Times reports an arrest affidavit alleges he put his hands over his brother’s mouth on Nov. 11, expecting and intending to cause his death.

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine says Laing wasn’t charged with murder because those charges require the perpetrator to have had “malice aforethought” and state prosecutors didn’t feel they could prove such malice.

A charge of attempted murder doesn’t have the same requirement.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting
Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police, others, plan special enforcement day

Latest News

Operation Quickfind: 13-year-old Sharom Kahungu
Bobby Hansen from the Better Business Bureau joins us to discuss a scam that affected a city in...
Better Business Bureau discusses scam that affected a city in Iowa
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Michael Dutcher to life in prison for the killing of two Anamosa...
Michael Dutcher sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
UnityPoint Health seeing ‘extremely high volume’ of requests for COVID-19 tests