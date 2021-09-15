Show You Care
Movie offers Univ. of Iowa students insight into potential bias in facial recognition technology

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Iowa got a lesson about racial bias in facial recognition algorithms through the showing of a film on Tuesday.

“Coded bias” follows a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab researcher who discovered the algorithm couldn’t detect her face until she put on a white mask.

Students learned how artificial intelligence can perpetuate inequities. For example, earlier this month, Facebook apologized for putting a “primates” label on a video of Black men.

“I learned that facial recognition can actually be really scary in this world it can cause a lot of problems with the government and people getting recognized the wrong way.” Anna Lewarne, a senior at the school, said.

After the viewing party, students could participate in a live question-and-answer session with the movie director.

