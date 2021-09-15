Clear Creek-Amana punts on mask mandate decision, citing uncertainty

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek-Amana Community School District held a board meeting on Tuesday, with whether to institute a mask mandate the top issue at hand.

Jennifer Mooney, the school board president for Clear Creek-Amana, listened to opinions on Tuesday and considered more than 100 e-mails came in from parents on whether the district should require face masks.

Parents in the district spoke throughout the meeting, offering their thoughts.

“The CDC recommends masking, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recommends masking, please implement masking,” one parent said.

“I strongly oppose a mask mandate, on the primary basis on my children’s overall mental health, physiological health, social health and secondarily on the demonstrated effect on masks to prevent communicative diseases among children and thirdly on the preservation of personal liberty,” another parent said.

The district said about 45 students and staff members have been out due to COVID-19 symptoms. Those students and staff are staying away from school until their test results are negative.

Even with that, the school board at Clear Creek-Amana did not follow along with nearby districts Cedar Rapids and Iowa City for mask mandates. The board voted 5 to 1 to wait to make a decision.

“I just want, especially, our community and our school to know that we care about our kids but we also value our families and our community greatly and we are just trying to do the best job we absolutely can to keep everybody safe and healthy,” Mooney said.

The district expects to make a decision after the courts decide if the temporary restraining order becomes an injunction. But that could take two weeks or more, according to officials.

