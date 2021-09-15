Show You Care
Holy Family Catholic Schools unveils new space for Spanish immersion school

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque is unveiling a new space for its Spanish immersion school.

The elementary Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish immersion school will now be located on the central campus in the same building as Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School. School staff said they started extensive renovations on the middle school building last year to accommodate the smaller children. Phillip Bormann, chief administrator, said finding a permanent space for these students was crucial.

”They are thrilled to have a new permanent home,” Bormann said. “The Our Lady of Guadalupe school actually started as a program. It had been moved more than four different times in the course of its life, so for them to have a forever home in central campus I think that means an awful lot to our community.”

