Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes, one of the best at causing turnovers, do it through the simplest means

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes have put a lot of points on the board so far during their 2021 campaign; 61, to be exact.

The defense has accounted for 21 of those points, and they’ve given the offense short fields to score even more. Forced turnovers and defensive touchdowns aren’t very sustainable or “sticky” stats, but the Hawkeyes are fighting against those numbers with a simple method: doing their jobs.

“You got guys in the right places because they’re doing their job and they’re doing it with fundamentals and great effort,” Jack Campbell, junior linebacker, said.

Everyone cheers for the guy who gets the turnover and runs it into the endzone. Two different Hawkeyes on three separate occasions have heard those cheers. But according to Iowa defensive leaders, causing turnovers isn’t about individual prowess, it’s mostly about teamwork

“It’s selflessness it’s preparation, it’s not just one guy going out and making a bunch of plays it’s we’re all doing our assignments and we’re all playing fundamental team football,” Zach VanValkenburg, senior defensive lineman, said.

The Hawkeyes are fifth in the country with seven forced turnovers. The defense has scored three touchdowns by themselves, which stands alone atop the nation.

“It’s kind of a crazy number but I’m not really shocked to be honest with you just because we’re in the places we need to be,” Riley Moss, senior defensive back, said. “When you’re in the places you need to be that stuff tends to happen”

Moss also said the Hawkeyes are taking advantage of being in those places by actually catching the ball, and not surrendering to the common trope of defensive backs being “wide receivers who can’t catch.”

“We’re over there after practice with the receivers off the JUGS machine catching some balls too. We’ve been working with the receivers.”

If the Hawkeye defense was a group of wide receivers, they wouldn’t be doing too bad for themselves. They have 3 interceptions, for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. There are multiple FBS-level offenses that have fewer passing yards and passing touchdowns than that.

The Hawks will be hungry for more this Saturday against Kent State at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.
Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Gov. Reynolds: appeal coming to ‘defend the rights’ of parents after mask mandate ban block
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeye football defense.
Defense the driving force behind early Hawkeyes wins this season
It’s been five years since the wave started. A tradition where fans take a moment to put...
Cancer survivor experiences “The Wave” as a patient and inside the stadium
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79)...
No. 10 Iowa beats No. 9 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy