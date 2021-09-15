A great September day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a nice day area-wide with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and light wind. Plan on highs well into the 70s. High pressure moves away from us tomorrow, resulting in strengthening southerly wind and a boost in temperatures to the mid-80s. Friday, a front settles into the area which may generate a few thunderstorms. At this time, any risk of severe weather appears very low. This weekend, that front surges to the north and opens the door for summertime air once again. Highs will approach 90 both Sunday and Monday. Next week, a cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, which will break the heat and bring temperatures back down to comfortable levels.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.