Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A great September day ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a nice day area-wide with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and light wind. Plan on highs well into the 70s. High pressure moves away from us tomorrow, resulting in strengthening southerly wind and a boost in temperatures to the mid-80s. Friday, a front settles into the area which may generate a few thunderstorms. At this time, any risk of severe weather appears very low. This weekend, that front surges to the north and opens the door for summertime air once again. Highs will approach 90 both Sunday and Monday. Next week, a cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, which will break the heat and bring temperatures back down to comfortable levels.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Comfortable Night Ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cloud cover
Cooler afternoon expected after cold front moves through