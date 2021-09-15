Gorgeous afternoon ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a great afternoon and evening ahead. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds as we continue to sit right under that high pressure.

That dome of high pressure will move to the east and tomorrow we will be on the western side, this will shift winds to the south and funnel in some warmer air. Highs will be in the mid-80s as humidity levels start to rise again. A cold front will move through the area on Friday bringing the chance of rain and storms, but the severe weather threat remains low. We will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the mid-80s Saturday, nearing 90 for Sunday. Eventually another system moves through next week, which will drop temperatures back down to fall-like levels.

