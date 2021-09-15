Show You Care
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.(Kyle Green | AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Iowa showed a notable jump after a period of slower growth, based on the latest state data.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 11,588 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days, or about 1,655.4 per day during that time period. That rate is 37.9% higher than the previous week’s daily average of 1200.6 cases per day.

64 people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,401 since the start of the pandemic.

578 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, 29 more than Monday’s number and equal to one week ago. 157 of those patients are in intensive care units, four more than on Monday and one fewer than one week ago. 73 people require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of nine since last week.

3,374,538 individual doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa since they became available. 126,247 people have had the first dose of a two-shot vaccine and are awaiting a second, about 3,653 fewer than one week ago. A total of 1,644,649 people, 17,489 more than one week ago, are fully vaccinated in the state, or about 51.6% of the total population.

