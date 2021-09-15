Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosted a gathering on Wednesday to help business leaders improve and adapt.

A panel, made up of two local business presidents and one author with a national reach, offered advice. Leaders included Lura McBride, the president & CEO of Van Meter, Jon Dusek, the president of Armstrong Development, and Daniel Susskind, a critically-acclaimed author and prominent TED Talk speaker.

With the pandemic and derecho still impacting so much of eastern Iowa, some business leaders said they see lower staffing level and, in some cases, lower morale.

”Employees still need a sense of culture. Employees still look for meaning and purpose in their work,” Scott Stimart, the chief growth officer for ImOn Communications.

One of the major themes from the panel at the Eastbank Event Center had to do with bringing offices back to full capacity.

”Not bringing people back into the office and how that effects our small business owners, our coffee shops and restaurants,” Cheri Monahan, the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust vice president.

Monahan said vacant positions or empty office buildings can have an impact far deeper than just a company’s bottom line.

”We need a vibrant community to attract workforce,” Monahan said. “So it’s all just a viscous circle, a very tentative environment that everyone has an impact on.”

After the panel, Stimart said he plans to evaluate work culture in several possible scenarios.

”Having a great company culture where people want to go to work is part of what attracts employees to your company, it’s part of what keeps them there,” Stimart said. “You have to look at how do we do that, how is that accomplished when we work remote verses when we work on-site.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police, others, plan special enforcement day
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting

Latest News

James Booher (KCRG File Photo)
Two people sentenced for robbery, murder of Marion man
Man and woman sentenced for death of James Booher
Man and woman sentenced for murder of James Booher
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance hosts panel to help business leaders improve and adapt
Economic Alliance hosts panel
Loved ones of workers killed at Anamosa State Penitentiary pack courtroom for sentencing of...
Loved ones of workers killed at Anamosa State Penitentiary pack courtroom for sentencing of Michael Dutcher