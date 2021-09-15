Show You Care
Bousselot wins special election to represent Ankeny in Iowa House

Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny elected Republican Mike Bousselot to the Iowa...
Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny elected Republican Mike Bousselot to the Iowa House, filling a seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny elected Republican Mike Bousselot to the Iowa House, filling a seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.

Bousselot on Tuesday beat Democrat Andrea Phillips by 51.5% to 48.3% for the House District 37 seat that was previously held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death.

Bousselot will hold office until the general election in November 2022.

Bousselot served roles in the administrations of former Gov. Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

