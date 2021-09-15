Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County bank was robbed on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:27 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a robbery that had just ended at Central State Bank in Walford, located at 345 U.S. Highway 151. Deputies said that the person who allegedly committed the robbery was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was displayed and nobody at the bank was hurt.

Officials described the suspect as a male of unknown race or ethnicity, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of average build. He was wearing at blue hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a dark face mask.

A suspect in a bank robbery at the Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies believe the man went on Highway 151 southbound after the robbery, driving a dark Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle with no license plates attached.

A dark-colored Chevrolet SUV that the Linn County Sheriff's Department said was the suspect's vehicle in a bank robbery in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

Anybody with information about the incident should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 398-3911, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) CS-CRIME.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

