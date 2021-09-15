Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bank robbed in Walford, suspect sought

A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
A suspect in a robbery at Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County bank was robbed on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:27 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a robbery that had just ended at Central State Bank in Walford, located at 345 U.S. Highway 151. Deputies said that the person who allegedly committed the robbery was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was displayed and nobody at the bank was hurt.

Officials described the suspect as a male of unknown race or ethnicity, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of average build. He was wearing at blue hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a dark face mask.

A suspect in a bank robbery at the Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
A suspect in a bank robbery at the Central State Bank in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies believe the man went on Highway 151 southbound after the robbery, driving a dark Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle with no license plates attached.

A dark-colored Chevrolet SUV that the Linn County Sheriff's Department said was the suspect's...
A dark-colored Chevrolet SUV that the Linn County Sheriff's Department said was the suspect's vehicle in a bank robbery in Walford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

Anybody with information about the incident should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 398-3911, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) CS-CRIME.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate
The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting
Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police, others, plan special enforcement day

Latest News

Medical marijuana.
Medical cannabis dispensary in Iowa City nearing opening date
A roadway crash.
Three-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills one, hurts another
FILE-- In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, students walk past the Campanile on the Iowa State...
Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa, over five dozen additional deaths