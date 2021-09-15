Two people sentenced for robbery, murder of Marion man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 31-year-old Danielle Busch and 46-year-old William Leo Yancey, both of Cedar Rapids, were sentenced Wednesday in a federal courthouse for their role in the drug robbery and murder of 51-year-old James Booher. Booher’s body was never found.

Busch received 10 years in prison after a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder. Yancey received over 30 years in prison after a guilty plea to robbery affecting interstate commerce and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder.

Authorities said Yancey and Busch, along with 46-year-old Matthew Robbins planned to rob Booher of meth and money. Booher was a known drug dealer.

“The volatile combination of drugs and guns resulted in a man’s tragic death,” Sean R. Berry, acting United States Attorney, said. “Today’s sentences hold accountable two of the individuals who participated in a plan to rob that man of drugs and money. Our office is committed to vigorously prosecuting those who mix drugs, guns, and violence.”

The Booher family said they are fine with Yancey’s sentencing but feels like Busch’s was not strong enough. They said she could have prevented what happened that day, and that she will get to go home and see her family again, while they get to see Booher again. The family waited seven years for this day, but say there is still an empty feeling.

“That’s the saddest part,” Ricky Booher, James’ brother, said. “You know, our family has been torn to pieces. Family get-togethers, ‘Jim Bob’s’ gone. It’s not the same, it never will be.”

The family said they may never get closure.

“Because there’s no remains,” Dan Booher, James’ brother, said. “We have no remains, no body, no casket, no nothing. All we have is a headstone. How can you have closure?”

The family holds a balloon release every year in Booher’s honor.

Robbins was found guilty of robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder. He will be sentenced October 15.

