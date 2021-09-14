Work release granted for man convicted of deadly Iowa City Ped Mall shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Parole says it granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly shooting at the Iowa City Ped Mall.

Lamar Wilson is serving a 24-year prison sentence.

Records show he is at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility.

Wilson shot and killed Kaleek Jones and hurt two others in 2017.

Prosecutors originally charged him with first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. But a jury convicted him on lesser charges in 2018, including voluntary manslaughter.

Wilson appealed his conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court last year, but the court later ruled to uphold it.

