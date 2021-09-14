UnityPoint employee credits vaccine for avoiding hospitalization after getting COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (WQAD) - An employee at a Quad Cities hospital says being vaccinated kept her out of the hospital when she got COVID-19.

WQAD reports Katie Moeller, a project manager at UnityPoint Health in Rock Island, Illinois, was eligible for the first round of vaccines in December 2020 and has been fully vaccinated since January.

She said she picked up extra shifts over the last year to help nurses working in the ICU. So she said it was a “no-brainer” to get vaccinated.

However, after a recent trip to Missouri, she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was nervous, especially those first three days that I really felt bad,” Moeller said. “I was so sick that I would just think about, you know, what if I wind up in the hospital. I don’t want to be another burden to my colleagues.”

Moeller says she believes her vaccine saved her life.

“I absolutely think that my vaccine kept me from being more sick, kept me from being out of the hospital,” she said. “At the end of that third day, I just turned a corner.”

She is now urging others to go get vaccinated.

