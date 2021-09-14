Show You Care
A Tiffin 4-H group returned from its trip to Louisiana helping residents struggling after Hurricane Ida.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cosgrove Hustlers with the Johnson county 4-H donated 4 tons of food, water, and supplies to Luling, Louisiana

They delivered the donations to St John’s Catholic Church which has been feeding people who are sheltering at the church’s community center.

Many of the homes were damaged or destroyed, trees toppled, and a lot of people were without power until late last week.

“So when we first pulled up down there, they were so excited. They were still without power at this center that we went too and they were literally next to nothing in donations when we got there and so when we opened up our trailer I think they were thoroughly shocked and surprised and extremely grateful,” says Misty Christner, who is a sponsor for the 4-h group.

The group plans to go back and help rebuild homes.

