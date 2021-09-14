State announces award of nearly $100 million in grants for Iowa broadband expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials revealed which broadband providers in the state of Iowa would receive hundreds of thousands, or millions, of dollars toward improving rural access to broadband.

The Office of the Chief Information Officer for the state released the list of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program funding recipients on Tuesday. In total, the program is expecting to award 39 different grants at a total of $97.5 million. The money is intended to provide capital funds for projects that expand broadband availability or speeds.

“Expanding broadband across our state continues to be a top priority,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said, in a statement. “It is clear by the sheer volume and scope of applications that the need is there. Today’s award announcement will go a long way toward meeting that need, and we won’t stop here.”

Officials said that they received 178 total grant applications that would have totaled nearly $300 million in funding. As a result, the state plans to offer anohter round of grants, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

