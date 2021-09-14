Special legislative session for redistricting set for October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday said she signed a proclamation to convene a special legislative session in October for legislative and congressional redistricting.

The redistricting process was pushed back after the pandemic delayed the release of U.S. Census data.

The Associated Press reported The Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group, received updated software and U.S. Census data last month.

The agency is tasked with drawing maps for the Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Agency said population rather than party is the only factor in drawing district lines.

The agency’s maps are expected to be delivered on September 16.

