Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Special legislative session for redistricting set for October

The Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday said she signed a proclamation to convene a special legislative session in October for legislative and congressional redistricting.

The redistricting process was pushed back after the pandemic delayed the release of U.S. Census data.

The Associated Press reported The Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group, received updated software and U.S. Census data last month.

The agency is tasked with drawing maps for the Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Agency said population rather than party is the only factor in drawing district lines.

The agency’s maps are expected to be delivered on September 16.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.
Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Gov. Reynolds: appeal coming to ‘defend the rights’ of parents after mask mandate ban block
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Miller-Meeks causes confusion after sharing parody article on benefits for unvaccinated veterans
Police investigating death of woman in Des Moines home

Latest News

Precinct secretary Michelle Anderson counts votes for Republican candidates during a caucus in...
No major changes forecast as RNC discusses 2024 calendar
In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task...
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget
In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task...
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign