Police arrest man for shooting incident at Cedar Rapids park, no injuries reported

Cedar Rapids police said they arrested 23-year-old Sumani Husseini Muya, the suspect in a...
Cedar Rapids police said they arrested 23-year-old Sumani Husseini Muya, the suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting incident at Redmond Park.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man after they said he fired gunshots at someone at Redmond Park on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, officials said police were called to the park, located at 1545 3rd Avenue Southeast, just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they spoke to a 53-year-old man, who was not injured in the incident, but he said he had been shot at by someone who fled the scene.

Police said they were later able to find the suspect and apprehended him after a brief foot chase in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue NE. Officers said they recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Sumani Husseini Muya.

Muya was arrested for interference with official acts with injury with firearm

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and additional charges are likely. Police did not report any injuries or property damage in this incident.

