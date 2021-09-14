Show You Care
New website helps Iowans find COVID-19 tests

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Ankeny man created a new website to help Iowans find COVID-19 testing locations.

Earlier this year, Todd Brady created the “Vaccine Hunter” website to help Iowans get COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Now, Brady’s latest website is helping Iowans get tested for the virus.

It’s called “Test Hunter” and it allows people to find nearby test locations and indicates where to find home tests, rapid tests, or PCR tests. It also shows how much the tests cost at each location.

Brady says he still runs “Vaccine Hunter” to show where booster shots will soon be available.

“I’m not being paid, but I’m being paid in that I feel like I’m helping people,” Brady said. “I feel like I’m at least helping the state get covered, and we’re keeping my family, everybody safer. Because if we can get accessible testing, and we can get everybody out there tested, I think we’re all safer in the long run.”

Brady says he is still working on the new site.

He says it will list Test Iowa locations and county health departments with at-home test pick up and drop off locations.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

