More than 10,000 TSA workers have tested positive for COVID-19

(CNN) - More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The TSA released the numbers on Monday, which indicate that more than four in every five employees who tested positive, worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65 percent of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72 percent said they are fully vaccinated.

The TSA also says 26 workers have died after contracting the virus.

However, the data on test results could change. Workers have until October 1 to respond to the survey.

