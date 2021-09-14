Marion Ministry and Outreach Center opens in Uptown Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A new outreach center in Marion will be home to non-profit agencies, community service opportunities, and youth programs.

King of Kings Lutheran Church developed The Marion Ministry and Outreach Center to help bring more services to Marion. It opened Monday at 640 14th St in Marion.

It’s providing space to non-profit groups including Marion Cares, His Hands Free Medical Clinic, and Celebrate Recovery, an addiction recovery program. The Outreach Center is looking to be home to more programs and non-profits as it grows.

