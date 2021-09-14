Show You Care
Iowa school districts make decisions on mask mandates

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa school districts are deciding whether to require masks after a federal judge blocked the state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

In the Cedar Rapids Community School District, a mandate is in place starting Wednesday. Meanwhile Solon Community Schools have said they will not be requiring masks. Many others are still trying to decide. Linn-Mar told us their school board would have to meet in a special session before any changes are made there.

Jonna Higgins-Freese has kids in the Iowa City Community School District, they’re discussing the issue at their board meeting Tuesday night. She’s part of the group that started a petition for the District to require masks, that garnered more than 1,200 signatures.

“We know that this is a community where people are very concerned about science, where they’re very concerned about health and safety,” Higgins-Freese explained.

Kyle Hane and his family moved to the state last year. He was a part of the group protesting masks outside of Novak Elementary School in Marion last spring. He and his wife chose not to send their children to public school in-part because of mask requirements.

“If you want to put a mask on your child I guess you can do that, but don’t put one on mine, that’s it,” Hane explained.

He said for his family, it’s about the freedom to choose.

“This is America. I don’t know when we forgot that, or when these people never were taught that but you have the right to breathe. You have the right to choose what is best for your children. And if we give that up it’s a slippery slope,” Hane told us.

Higgins-Freese says for her, pushing for a mask requirement in schools is about protecting health.

“It’s just one of the things that we need to do in our new normal to take care of each other,” she said.

We also heard from Dr. Emad Abou-Arab with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He said, “I am encouraged with the federal judge’s ruling and this can allow the schools to do what’s been recommended by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics and that is universal mask wearing in schools. The school board has a responsibility to its community and a mask mandate for schools is in the best interest for the community.”

One thing is certain, there are strong feelings on both sides of the issue, something districts across the state are going to have to navigate.

