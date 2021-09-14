Iowa City private school to require masks for all regardless of vaccination status

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Willowwind School, in Iowa City, on Tuesday announced it will require masks for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on its campus regardless of vaccination status.

It’s the first school in eastern Iowa to mandate masks after an Iowa judge temporary halted enforcement of the state’s mask mandate ban on Monday.

The private school said in a letter addressed to its community that the requirement is effective immediately. However, the school said it doesn’t expect much to change because it had 100 percent compliance with mask wearing since the first day of school.

In the letter, Willowwind’s Head of School, Michelle Beninga, said the school recognizes that this order may be temporary, and that the school plans to keep an eye on the situation and keep the community updated.

Gov. Reynolds responded to the judge’s order, saying the state will appeal the decision.

