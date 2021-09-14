COVID-19 booster shots could be available as early as next week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, booster COVID-19 shots might be available for more people. The Biden Administration has said they plan to have more information on the possibility come September 20.The FDA plans to meet on Friday to discuss the need for them.

Currently, those who received a two step vaccine and are currently immunocompromised can receive a third dose 28 days after their second dose.

For the rest of the population, they would get a third shot 8 months after their second, and it’s classified as the name “booster shot” by public health and the CDC, according to Sam Jarvis with Johnson County Public Health.

On the user end, a third dose and booster shot are the same thing. But health officials say it might not be necessary for everyone to get a booster at that eight month mark.

“Vaccine supply is not limited, we’ve got so many providers specifically in our community that’s able to provide COVID-19 vaccination. The other portion is that if you’re eligible for a booster, that means you’ve already been vaccinated. So really your risk of severe illness and death has already been reduced completely,” Jarvis told TV-9.

Once a booster shot is approved, health officials say they will likely prioritize doses for health care workers and elderly people first.

