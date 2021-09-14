Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cooler today with some scattered clouds

Most spots will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is moving across eastern Iowa early this morning. Most of the rainfall associated with it has already come and gone. Look for the wind to shift to the northwest, allowing cooler and somewhat drier air to move through. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday by at least 10 degrees and many areas will be in the 70s this afternoon. Some scattered clouds are likely to develop over us as well. Tonight, the sky clears and temperatures should fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow is a high pressure day with ample sunshine and highs into the upper 70s. Winds turn to the south on Thursday, allowing for another push of summertime temps going into the weekend. From Saturday through Monday, temperatures will be around 90 once again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.
Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Gov. Reynolds: appeal coming to ‘defend the rights’ of parents after mask mandate ban block
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Miller-Meeks causes confusion after sharing parody article on benefits for unvaccinated veterans
Police investigating death of woman in Des Moines home

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Ups and Downs of September
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated storms north