Cooler today with some scattered clouds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is moving across eastern Iowa early this morning. Most of the rainfall associated with it has already come and gone. Look for the wind to shift to the northwest, allowing cooler and somewhat drier air to move through. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday by at least 10 degrees and many areas will be in the 70s this afternoon. Some scattered clouds are likely to develop over us as well. Tonight, the sky clears and temperatures should fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow is a high pressure day with ample sunshine and highs into the upper 70s. Winds turn to the south on Thursday, allowing for another push of summertime temps going into the weekend. From Saturday through Monday, temperatures will be around 90 once again.

