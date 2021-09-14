Show You Care
Cooler afternoon expected after cold front moves through

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon as the cold front continues to move through eastern Iowa. Winds behind it will be coming from the northwest, bringing in cooler and drier air. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Temperatures drop quickly tonight into the upper 40s, low 50s. You may need to grab a light jacket out the door tomorrow. We will be directly under high-pressure tomorrow keeping winds light and lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures warm back up though heading into the end of the week as that dome of high pressure moves east, changing our wind direction to the south. Expect highs in the upper 80s, low 90s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

