Comfortable Night Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great weather ahead as high pressure settles in. Overnight looks for a clearing sky and a light wind. This leads to morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny sky sticks around through Thursday. Wind shifts to the south bringing 80s back into the forecast later this week. After an isolated storm chance Friday, we are expecting a hot weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Have a great night!

