Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A high school football team will not take the field this week due to a lack of players, according to officials.
The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks varsity football team will not play its game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, September 17, due to mounting injuries and cases of COVID-19. The game was scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Athletics department officials said that the team started the season with low roster numbers and would not be able to field a full team in time for Friday’s game. They said some time off would allow for players to get healthy and return to play.
The sophomore football game will still take place.
