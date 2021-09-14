Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A high school football team will not take the field this week due to a lack of players, according to officials.

The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks varsity football team will not play its game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, September 17, due to mounting injuries and cases of COVID-19. The game was scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Athletics department officials said that the team started the season with low roster numbers and would not be able to field a full team in time for Friday’s game. They said some time off would allow for players to get healthy and return to play.

The sophomore football game will still take place.

Due to mounting injuries and Covid cases we will not be able to field a Varsity Football team this Friday. The Sophomore game will still be played on Friday. — Thomas Jefferson (@CRJHawks) September 14, 2021

