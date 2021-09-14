Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police plan special enforcement day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids said they will join an initiative to reduce speeding by motorists this week.

On Thursday, September 16, the Cedar Rapids Police Department will conduct a special traffic enforcement program to try and reduce the number of speeding drivers.

Officials have previously highlighted the spike in speeding incidents in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with data from the Iowa State Patrol showing a 74% jump in speeders going 25 mph or more over the speed limit during 2020. Drivers operating vehicles at very high speeds above 100 mph also increased 108% during the same time period to a total of nearly 1,500 citations statewide.

This time of year is one of the deadliest in Iowa for drivers over the past decade, according to police.

The enforcement day is part of a wider initiative called the Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force, which sets goals for limiting the number of crash fatalities in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.