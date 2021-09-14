Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Amid surge in speeding, Cedar Rapids Police plan special enforcement day

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids said they will join an initiative to reduce speeding by motorists this week.

On Thursday, September 16, the Cedar Rapids Police Department will conduct a special traffic enforcement program to try and reduce the number of speeding drivers.

Officials have previously highlighted the spike in speeding incidents in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with data from the Iowa State Patrol showing a 74% jump in speeders going 25 mph or more over the speed limit during 2020. Drivers operating vehicles at very high speeds above 100 mph also increased 108% during the same time period to a total of nearly 1,500 citations statewide.

This time of year is one of the deadliest in Iowa for drivers over the past decade, according to police.

The enforcement day is part of a wider initiative called the Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force, which sets goals for limiting the number of crash fatalities in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates.
Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Gov. Reynolds: appeal coming to ‘defend the rights’ of parents after mask mandate ban block
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Miller-Meeks causes confusion after sharing parody article on benefits for unvaccinated veterans
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels varsity football due to injuries, coronavirus
Fiber optics.
State announces award of nearly $100 million in grants for Iowa broadband expansion
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate