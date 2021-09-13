Show You Care
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task...
In this Sept. 2, 2021, photo Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks about the Rural Reinvestment Task Force during a meeting with local officials in Indianola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Congressional Democrats have set out to pass ambitious bills with historic expansions of the social safety net and long-sought new programs.

But that’s not how many politically vulnerable Democrats are selling them at home.

For them, Washington’s spending boom has become a chance to deliver the goods, and win headlines and perhaps bipartisan support in their districts.

Iowa rep. Cindy Axne was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and was unhappy none of the money was targeted for a home state industry, ethanol and biodiesel.

In the weeks since, she’s won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint will include money for the renewable fuels. And now she’s on board.

