US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

