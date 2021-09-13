Ups and Downs of September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is the bright spot of the week. This is when will see some lower dew points and more middle of September feel to the air. The frontal system tonight could trigger an isolated shower overnight in the north, but that’s it. Look for a partly cloudy day to be with us on Tuesday as a northwest wind takes over. Highs rebound in the upper 80s again by the weekend. Have a good night.

